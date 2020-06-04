Muslim Youth League activists block Min's car in Kerala, protest student's suicide

Activists of the Muslim Youth League on Thursday blocked the car of Kerala Labour minister T P Ramakrishan andpicketed the main entrance of the Collectorate hereprotesting the suicide of a 14-year-old student, who ended her life as she could not attend the online classes. As the minister's car was allowed to enter through another gate some of the workers rushed to block his vehicle again, but were chased away by police.

Muslim Youth League is the youth wing of the IUML, an ally of the opposition Congress led UDF. Police sources said a case of violation of lockdown norms besides blocking the Minister has been registered against 20 Youth League workers.

Theactivists were staging a dharna "Niyamalangana samaram" to protest against the alleged illegal deeds of the government. Later, all the cadres were arrested and removed from the scene.