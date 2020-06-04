Left Menu
Inter-state movement: Haryana Dy CM for joint plan with Delhi, UP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:20 IST
Pitching for a joint strategy with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for the inter-state movement of people, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Thursday said all three states should come together in the fight against coronavirus. The deputy chief minister suggested that each states should appoint a senior official to prepare a common programme for ensuring better inter-state movement amid the coronavirus pandemic. “There is a need for all three states to come together for combating the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chautala said in a release. “All three states must appoint one senior official for establishing a common programme for ensuring better inter-state movement in this situation,” Chautala, whose party JJP is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, said. His statement has come on the day the Supreme Court said the governments of the three states should hold a meeting and consider evolving a common policy and portal to facilitate the inter-state movement in the national capital region (NCR).

On Monday, the Delhi government had ordered the sealing of city borders for a week due to a rise in coronavirus cases. Earlier, Haryana too had sealed its borders with the national capital, maintaining that the movement of people from Delhi has resulted in a spike in virus cases in the state. The counsel appearing for Haryana in the apex court informed that the state has lifted restrictions on movement at its borders. Chautala said in the release that Haryana is ready to establish a common policy keeping in view the coronavirus situation in Delhi and the NCR. Haryana has already made a portal for the inter-state movement of people, he claimed.

Chautala said due to earlier cross border movement of people, virus cases had gone up in Sonipat, Gurgaon, Jhajjar and Faridabad districts of the state after which the Haryana government made arrangements of e-passes for persons going to Delhi..

