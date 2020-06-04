Uttarakhand records 68 more COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,153

Uttarakhand recorded two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking their number to 10 as 68 fresh cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 1,153, officials said here. Both the fresh fatalities were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Wednesday night, a state health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 36 were reported in Dehradun, 10 each in Nainital and Tehri, four in Pauri, three in Champawat, two in Bageshwar and one case each was reported from Uttarkashi, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar districts, it said. Most of the cases have a travel history to Mumbai, the bulletin said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease in the state stands at 297, while 10 patients have died. Meanwhile, the state government has signed an MoU with Chandigarh-based CSIR-IMTECH to ramp up testing facilities, the officials said.

The CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) is an ICMR-approved testing centre for COVID-19..