Man from Brazil hangs himself

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:19 IST
A Brazilian allegedly hanged himself in his room at an ashram here on Thursday. Leandro Capibaribe Prata, 49, was found hanging in his room at the ashram, Muni ki Reti police station in-charge Ram Kishor Saklani said.

The man was staying in the room with his 34-year-old British girlfriend since March 17, he said. Prata was a resident of Rio de Janeiro. Additional SP Uttam Singh Negi said preliminary probe into the case suggests that all was not well between the two and the man was in depression due to the woman's coldness towards him.

