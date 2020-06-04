Left Menu
Development News Edition

KRMB directs AP, Telangana to submit reports of new projects

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:39 IST
KRMB directs AP, Telangana to submit reports of new projects

In the backdrop of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh complaining against each other over river projects, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday directed both the states to submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of all new projects taken up by them. The states were directed to submit the DPRs for appraisal and technical clearance by the KRMB and Central Water Commission (CWC) and for sanction by the Apex Council, sources said.

The two states said they would submit the DPRs, according to the sources. The KRMB held a meeting here on Thursday, which was attended by officials of both states.

On sharing of water during the current (water) year, the sources said water was shared in the ratio of 66 and 34 between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the last three years, excluding minor irrigation and diversion of Godavari water. This year, both have agreed to continue the same ratio of sharing till finalisation of decision regarding minor irrigation and diversion of Godavari water to Krishna river, the sources said.

Acting on complaints by Andhra Pradesh, management boards of Godavari and Krishna recently directed the Telangana government not to go ahead with new projects across the respective inter-state rivers till the proposals were appraised and sanction obtained from the apex council of the two states. Earlier, the KRMB had directed the Andhra Pradesh government not to proceed with the irrigation schemes to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir till appraisal is got from KRMB, CWC and the apex council.

The Telangana government had objected to the projects proposed to be taken up by the neighbour. The KRMB is an autonomous body established as per the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act, 2014 under the administrative control of MoWR (Ministry of Water Resources) to manage and regulate the waters of Krishna Basin in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Apex Council consists of Union Water Resources Minister and Chief Ministers of the two states. NVG NVG

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 31 L workers returned to UP: Official

Around 31lakh migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh through trains and other means with state road transport corporation buses alone ferrying over 2.30 lakh people in last three days, an official said on Thursday. Additional Chief ...

Coronavirus cases in MP go up to 8,762; death toll reaches 377

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, which took the number of patients to 8,762, state health officials said. As six more persons died due to coronavirus infection, the death toll in the state reached 377, they said.O...

Legal issue needs to be resolve before Mallya's extradition: UK govt

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is unlikely to be extradited anytime soon with the UK government on Thursday saying that there is a legal issue that needs to be resolved before his extradition can be arranged. Last month, Mallya lost his ...

'Confidential' legal issue needs resolution before Mallya's extradition can be arranged: UK

Britain has said there is a further legal issue that needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallyas extradition can be arranged. A spokesperson of the British High Commission said on Thursday that the issue was confidential and they cannot estim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020