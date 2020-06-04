Left Menu
04-06-2020
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm. . LGD21 UP-COURT-BABRI Babri demolition: BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, five others appear before CBI court Lucknow: BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti and four other accused appeared before a special CBI court in the Babri demolition case here on Thursday. .

DES48 HR-VIRUS-CASES One more patient dies as Haryana reports another record daily spike in virus cases Chandigarh: A coronavirus patient died in Haryana on Thursday as the state reported another record daily spike with 327 more people testing positive, taking the infection tally beyond 3,000. DEL30 HR-VIRUS-DOCTOR Haryana's nodal officer for COVID-19, daughter test positive for coronavirus Chandigarh: Haryana's nodal officer for COVID-19 control programme, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, and his daughter, who is also a doctor, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, Rohtak's Chief Medical Officer said. . DEL85 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES With 367 fresh cases, UP's coronavirus tally crosses 9,000-mark; death toll 245 (Eds: Adds details) Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 fatalities with 15 deaths taking the toll to 245 even as the tally of cases crossed the 9,000-mark on Thursday. .

DES31 PB-VIRUS-COUNT 39 more people test positive in Punjab; COVID tally rises to 2,415 Chandigarh: Punjab continued to witness a spike in coronavirus cases with 39 people testing positive on Thursday, pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 2,415. . DEL22 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 68 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; infection tally reaches 9,720 Jaipur: Rajasthan on Thursday reported 68 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 9,720. .

DES4 UP-MIGRANT-DEATH Gujarat returnee workers dies in UP, samples sent for COVID-19 test Banda (UP): A migrant worker who returned to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat died at a health facility here on Thursday, officials said. . DES5 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA-COPS Noida: 2 cops test COVID-19 positive Noida (UP): Two more Uttar Pradesh Police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. .

DES10 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Two die of COVID in U'khand as infection count rises to 1,145 Dehradun: Two coronavirus patients died while the infection numbers in Uttarakhand rose to 1,145 with 60 fresh cases, a health bulletin said on Thursday. . DES17 UKD-VIRUS-RAWAT U'khand govt announces Rs 1 lakh relief for kin of virus victims Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of those who die of COVID-19 in the state. .

DES20 JK-VIRUS-DEATH 60-yr-old Srinagar resident dies of COVID-19, toll in J-K rises to 35 Srinagar: A 60-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died here on Thursday, raising the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 35, officials said. . DES21 HP-VIRUS-CASES 10 new coronavirus cases in Himachal, 17 cured, tally 370 Shimla: Ten fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state tally to 370, officials said. .

DES23 HP-CM-BINDAL Bindal quit on moral grounds as he was close to one in dubious audio clip: HP CM Shimla: Himachal's BJP president Rajeev Bindal quit on moral grounds as he was close to one of the persons figuring in the audio clip over the purported demand of a bribe by a state's Health Department from a Punjab's private firms' executive, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. . DES8 HP-CONG-HEALTH-SCAM Himachal Cong seeks white paper on purchase of health equipment Shimla: The Himachal Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper from the state government and a probe by a sitting HC judge into allegations of corruption in the purchase of health equipment.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

