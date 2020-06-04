Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women IPS officers targeted with abusive, obscene content on Twitter; FIR filed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:57 IST
Women IPS officers targeted with abusive, obscene content on Twitter; FIR filed

After some women IPS officers were targeted with abusive, derogatory and obscene content on Twitter by certain accounts, a Mussoorie-based premier training institute for civil services on Thursday lodged an FIR with the local police to look into the matter. “Today some lady IPS officers have been targeted with abusive, derogatory and obscene content by certain twitter accounts. The academy strongly condemns this malicious and derogatory tweet and has lodged an FIR with Uttrakhand Police in this regard,” Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) said in a tweet.

The news evoked sharp reactions from the associations of Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, demanding expeditious investigation into it to bring the culprits to book. “We strongly condemn the abusive & derogatory remarks on Twitter regarding lady IPS officers. We believe the concerned police agencies will do thorough investigation to expeditiously bring culprits to book. We solemnly resolve to protect the dignity of lady officers,” the IPS (central) association tweeted.

The IAS (central) association has asked Twitter to remove such posts and handles from its platform. “We agree and condemn abusive posts and comments against #IPS officers and demand strong action be taken against such perverted minds. We have reported such handles and request @TwitterIndia to remove such posts and handles,” it tweeted.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

First, second year students to be graded on internal assessment, previous performance: DU

Delhi University on Thursday said the first and second year students will be graded on the basis of their internal assessment and their performance in the previous semester. The varsity is opting for online open book examination for final y...

Coronavirus patient gives birth in Raigarh district of C'garh

A 24-year-old coronavirus patient gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district, officials here said on Thursday. The woman, a migrant worker who returned last month, was admitted to Covid Hospital Raigarh after s...

Ebola outbreak: 8 New cases detected in D R Congo

Nearly 50 staff from the World Health Organization WHO and its partners arrived in Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC on Wednesday, location of the countrys latest Ebola outbreak.The responders carried 3,500 doses of Ebola...

U.S. Senator sees strong bipartisan support for Hong Kong sanctions bill

A co-sponsor of a U.S. Senate bill to impose sanctions on Chinese officials and local banks for violations of Hong Kongs independence said on Thursday there was interest from both Republicans and Democrats in passing the legislation quickly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020