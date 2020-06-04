Women IPS officers targeted with abusive, obscene content on Twitter; FIR filed

After some women IPS officers were targeted with abusive, derogatory and obscene content on Twitter by certain accounts, a Mussoorie-based premier training institute for civil services on Thursday lodged an FIR with the local police to look into the matter. “Today some lady IPS officers have been targeted with abusive, derogatory and obscene content by certain twitter accounts. The academy strongly condemns this malicious and derogatory tweet and has lodged an FIR with Uttrakhand Police in this regard,” Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) said in a tweet.

The news evoked sharp reactions from the associations of Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, demanding expeditious investigation into it to bring the culprits to book. “We strongly condemn the abusive & derogatory remarks on Twitter regarding lady IPS officers. We believe the concerned police agencies will do thorough investigation to expeditiously bring culprits to book. We solemnly resolve to protect the dignity of lady officers,” the IPS (central) association tweeted.

The IAS (central) association has asked Twitter to remove such posts and handles from its platform. “We agree and condemn abusive posts and comments against #IPS officers and demand strong action be taken against such perverted minds. We have reported such handles and request @TwitterIndia to remove such posts and handles,” it tweeted.