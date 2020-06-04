CM sees off guest workers going home by special train

Puducherry, June 4 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday bid farewell to migrant workers from Jharkhand and Bihar, who were stranded in the union territory because of the COVID-19 lockdown. All the workers underwent screening before boarding a special train from here.

A total of 1,119 workers, comprising 828 from Puducherry and 291 from Karaikal, left for Jharkhand and West Bengal, an official press release said. Food packets, drinking water and other provisions were distributed to each of the workers.

Already, workers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and a few other states had left through special trains on different occasions. Narayanasamy was accompanied by Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Collector T Arun, secretary to Labour Department E Vallavan, Congress legislator T Jayamoorthy and Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava during the flag-off of the train.