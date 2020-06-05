SSB personnel succumbs to COVID-19; ninth death in CAPFs

SSB personnel succumbs to COVID-19; ninth death in CAPFsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:30 IST
A 55-year-old official of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has succumbed to COVID-19, the first death from the pandemic in the border guarding force. Officials said on Friday that the deceased was a head constable rank official and was posted in the 25th battalion of the force based in Delhi.
The official, who was also suffering from some kidney ailments, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, they said. This is the first death from the virus in the about 80,000 personnel strong force that is tasked to guard the 1,751 km open Indian front with Nepal and 699 km border with Bhutan.
This is the ninth death among the Central Armed Police Forces or paramilitary forces that work under the command of the Union home ministry for rendering a variety of internal security duties apart from border guarding. The Central Industrial Security Force has reported four COVID-19 deaths, while the Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force had recorded two personnel each succumbing to the disease.
The National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also reported few cases of coronavirus infection..
ALSO READ
Man stranded at Delhi-Ghaziabad border finally boards Shramik train to attend father's funeral
Delhi HC judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal resigns, to join as Prez of Delhi State Consumer Commission
Delhi HC judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal resigns, to join as Prez of Delhi State Consumer Commission
All benches of Delhi HC to take up urgent matters via video conferencing from Friday
Twin quakes strike Nepal in a span of 6 hours