Let's live in tune with nature: Rajasthan CM on World Environment Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said efforts should be made to let flora and fauna flourish to protect the environment instead of exploiting it. He said that lessons should be learned to respect nature, to nurture, and preserve it in the present time of crisis.

"Let us just be custodians, not exploiters," Gehlot said on World Environment Day. "Our resolve should be to protect nature and adopt a lifestyle reducing carbon footprints. We must 'Celebrate Biodiversity' and find ways to preserve it and ensure our ecosystems remain in good health. Our environment is the basis of our well being. Let's live in tune with nature," he tweeted.