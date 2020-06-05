Left Menu
Development News Edition

New NZ's High Commissioner to India and Consul-General to Hong Kong appointed

“As New Zealand recovers from COVID-19, our diplomatic and trade networks are more important than ever. That is why the government is focused on placing high-calibre career diplomats in important offshore positions,” Mr Peters said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:36 IST
New NZ's High Commissioner to India and Consul-General to Hong Kong appointed
“As my visit to New Delhi and Mumbai with Trade Minister David Parker in February demonstrated, New Zealand and India could and should be doing more together,” Mr Peters said. Image Credit: Stuff

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced two diplomatic appointments: New Zealand's High Commissioner to India and Consul-General to Hong Kong.

"As New Zealand recovers from COVID-19, our diplomatic and trade networks are more important than ever. That is why the government is focused on placing high-calibre career diplomats in important offshore positions," Mr Peters said.

Minister Peters has announced the following two diplomatic appointments:

David Pine as New Zealand's High Commissioner to India; and

Stephanie Lee as our Consul-General in Hong Kong.

India

"As my visit to New Delhi and Mumbai with Trade Minister David Parker in February demonstrated, New Zealand and India could and should be doing more together," Mr Peters said. "As fellow Commonwealth democracies, our strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region is going from strength to strength."

Mr Pine has previously served as New Zealand's High Commissioner to Malaysia and Brunei and Ambassador to the Philippines. He has also had postings in New York and Canberra. More recently, he was Chair of the Trade for All Advisory Board announced by Prime Minister Ardern in August 2018.

While based in New Delhi, Mr Pine will also be accredited to Bangladesh and Nepal.

Hong Kong

"Hong Kong is an important trade partner and a significant source of foreign direct investment for New Zealand," Mr Peters said.

"Hong Kong and New Zealand have shared values, open markets and common law jurisdictions."

Ms Lee has previously served as New Zealand's Ambassador to ASEAN in Jakarta, with other postings in New York and Paris. She has most recently served as Special Adviser to the Climate Change Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited has Announced the Appointment of Sharad Mathur as its Managing Director & CEO

MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sharad Mathur has been appointed as Managing Director CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited w.e.f. 2nd June 2020. He will lead the companys overall operations and report to the Board of...

EU sets up financial crime unit as pandemic poses new risks

The European Union on Friday set up a unit of investigators to tackle an expected surge in financial crime in the economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and crackdown on defrauding of state subsidies. The European Financial an...

MNM launches people's movement to cater to COVID-19 hotspot Chennai

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM President Kamal Haasan on Friday launched Naame Theervu We are the solution, a peoples movement to help this city, one of the top COVID-19 hotspots in the country with over 18,000 cases. The initiative woul...

Surgical or homemade, masks mark a major shift in thinking

Think about Hannibal Lecter, the psychopathic cannibal in the Silence of The Lambs. Or Jason Voorhees, the hockey mask-wearing murderer in the Friday the 13th slasher film series. Before the coronavirus outbreak abruptly disrupted the livel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020