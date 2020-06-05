Vehicle licence renewal service resumes at Post Office

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:16 IST
According to the Post Office’s spokesperson, Johan Kruger, the service has resumed at all Post Office branches that offer it.   Image Credit: Pixabay

Motorists and fleet-owners, whose car licences expired during the lockdown, can skip the long queues at the Traffic Department by renewing them at their local Post Office during level 3.

According to the Post Office's spokesperson, Johan Kruger, the service has resumed at all Post Office branches that offer it.

He reminded people to carry their identity document and that both cash and card payments are accepted.

However, motorists are advised to avoid the period between the 4th and 7th of every month, as branches are usually packed with South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) customers.

"Another date to avoid is the 21st of every month. Car owners receive 21 days grace after the expiry of their car licences, and Post Offices find that customers flock to the branches on this day to renew at the last minute," he explained.

Kruger said most branches also do renewals offer a bulk renewal service for fleet owners, however, customers are advised to enquire with their local branches first.

He said the service was available in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, North West and Limpopo.

If you did not receive a renewal notice, you can download the form at https://www.postoffice.co.za/Products/Domestic/vehiclelicenserenewalform... and complete it in advance to save time.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

