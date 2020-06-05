Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga Day to be celebrated on digital media platforms this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:42 IST
Yoga Day to be celebrated on digital media platforms this year

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's International Yoga Day would be celebrated on digital media platforms and there would be no mass gatherings, the government said on Friday. This year's theme will be 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. People will be able to join Yoga Day celebrations virtually at 7 am on June 21.  Indian Missions abroad are trying to reach out to the people through digital media as well through the network of institutions which support yoga, officials said.

The AYUSH ministry had earlier planned to hold a grand event at Leh which, however, had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.    Besides, through the 'My Life – My Yoga'  video  blogging competition which was launched by the prime minister on May 31, the Ministry of AYUSH and ICCR seeks to raise awareness about yoga and to inspire people to prepare for and become active participants in the observation of IDY 2020. The contest will run in two legs--- the first one consisting of an international video blogging contest, wherein the winners will be picked within a country. This will be followed by global prize winners who will be selected from different countries.

To enter into the contest participants are required to upload a three-minute video of 3 yogic practices (kriya, asana, pranayama, bandha or mudra), including a short video message/description on how the said yogic practices influenced their life.   They can do it in any language, Ayush Secretary,  Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, said.  Entries can be submitted by participants under three categories-- youth (male and female aged under 18), adults (male and female above 18 years) and yoga professionals, Kotecha said. This makes it a total of six categories in all. For India contestants, prizes worth Rs 1 lakh, 50K and 25K will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions within each of the categories.  Abroad Indian Missions will give away prizes in each country. At the global level, cash prizes worth USD 2,500, USD 1,500  and USD 1,000 along with trophy and certificate will be given to those ranking first, second and third.

The video blogging competition will provide us a huge amount of testimonial which will help us in spreading the word about yoga and its overall benefits not just health-wise but also towards the approach to human life as well, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddh, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, said. "It will also bring to the fore the multiple facets of yoga. Yoga is not just a physical activity, it also has to do with physical and emotional health and people will share the benefits they have experienced," he said.

The videos may be uploaded on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the contest hashtag #MyLifeMyYogaINDIA and appropriate category hashtag.   Kotecha further informed that over 2 Lakh people so far have downloaded the 'Sanjivani' mobile application which was launched on May 7 to generate data on acceptance and usage of AYUSH advocacies and measures among the population and its impact in prevention of COVID-19.PTI PLB  DV DV.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Cop, father-in-law die in road accident, kin injured: Police

A police inspector and his father-in-law were killed and four others of their family injured on Friday when the SUV in which they were travelling lost control and collided with the central verge on Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, an official ...

Soccer-Chelsea crowned Women's Super League winners in England

Chelsea were awarded the Womens Super League title and Aston Villa were declared the winners of the second-tier Womens Championship by Englands Football Association FA on Friday after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The FA...

Real Heroes of Mumbai Boost Their Immunity by Unconditional Support From Meyer Vitabiotics

- Wellman Wellwoman supplements to support Mumbai Police in preparation to combat COVID- 19 MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unleash chaos across the globe, many of us have had the privilege to adj...

Decomposed body of man recovered from drain in north Delhi

A decomposed body of a man was recovered from a drain in north Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday, police said. Police received information regarding a body floating in a drain around 11.30 am, they said.On reaching the site, it was seen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020