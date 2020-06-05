Left Menu
Development News Edition

Van Dhan Kendras helping tribals to generate livelihood during Covid crisis in Maharashtra

The success story of Van Dhan scheme in Maharashtra inspite of the state facing the brunt of Covid 19 is worth enumerating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:58 IST
Van Dhan Kendras helping tribals to generate livelihood during Covid crisis in Maharashtra
Shabari Adivasi Vikas Mahamandal, one of VDVKs in the region, plans to train self-help groups in establishing forward and backward linkages by making different by-products from these products. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

Van Dhan Kendras, established under the scheme initiated by TRIFED, Ministry of Tribal Affairs is leading the way in helping tribals generate their livelihood in these distressing times. One segment that has been impacted during the ongoing crisis has been the tribal population as most of their income comes from Minor Forest Produce activities such as gathering, which usually is at the peak between the months of April – June.

The success story of Van Dhan scheme in Maharashtra inspite of the state facing the brunt of Covid 19 is worth enumerating. Maharashtra is home to more than 50 tribal communities and the Van Dhan team has taken charge to stay ahead of the curve. Through their sustained efforts and initiatives, the Van Dhan team is helping 19350 tribal entrepreneurs to find a platform to market the products in order to generate sustained livelihood.

Several initiatives have been put in place to combat the impact of Covid-19. These range from providing interest-free loans to Self Help Groups to facilitate the collection of bees to the procurement of the seasonal Mahua flowers and Giloe (which form major MFPs of this region) from village to village. Procurement of giloe and mahua, amidst the lockdown, has been made possible after following the adequate safety measures, using masks and maintaining social distancing.

Shabari Adivasi Vikas Mahamandal, one of VDVKs in the region, plans to train self-help groups in establishing forward and backward linkages by making different by-products from these products. By adding value to these products, a better price shall be fetched for these products. Swayam Kala Sansthan, a Van Dhan Vikas Kendra at Uikey Shilpgram, has procured approximately 125 quintals of Mahua flower (worth Rs 6.5 lakhs) for adding value and converting it into mahua jam, laddoos and mahua juice.

Another group, the Katkari Tribal Youth Group, which comes under Shahpur Van Dhan Vikas Kendra has set a benchmark for other groups. The youth group has established an online platform and is collaborating with retail chains such as D'Mart to take giloe to markets across the country.

Results from these initiatives can already be witnessed. In this current financial year 2020-21, procurement of Rs 0.05 crore has been generated, with Mahua and Giloe being the major MFPs.

At a time, when news stories mainly are concerned with disaster, such success stories about the Van Dhan Scheme bring new hope and inspiration.

The Van Dhan Scheme is an initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED and it targets livelihood generation for tribal gatherers and transforms them into entrepreneurs. The idea behind the scheme is to set-up tribal community owned Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) in predominantly forested tribal districts. A Kendra constitutes of 15 tribal SHGs, each comprising of up to 20 tribal NTFP gatherers or artisans i.e. about 300 beneficiaries per Van Dhan Kendra.

TRIFED, as the apex national organisation involved in the improvement of the livelihood and empowerment of these tribal people, is the nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme. The Scheme has been a resounding success in offering some basic support to the tribal gatherers and has helped in improving their lives. 1,126 Vandhan Kendras have been set up as Tribal start-ups across the country onboarding over 3.6 Lakhs beneficiaries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close 1 pc higher, SBI up 8.8 pc after Q4 results

Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Friday led by gains in PSU banks, metal and auto stocks amid uprise in Asian peers. The BSE SP Sensex closed 307 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 34,287 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 113 points or ...

Cop, father-in-law die in road accident, kin injured: Police

A police inspector and his father-in-law were killed and four others of their family injured on Friday when the SUV in which they were travelling lost control and collided with the central verge on Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, an official ...

Soccer-Chelsea crowned Women's Super League winners in England

Chelsea were awarded the Womens Super League title and Aston Villa were declared the winners of the second-tier Womens Championship by Englands Football Association FA on Friday after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The FA...

Real Heroes of Mumbai Boost Their Immunity by Unconditional Support From Meyer Vitabiotics

- Wellman Wellwoman supplements to support Mumbai Police in preparation to combat COVID- 19 MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unleash chaos across the globe, many of us have had the privilege to adj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020