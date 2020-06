Power shutdown in suburb tomorrow

Power supply will be suspended onJune 6 from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work in TambaramChitlapakkam area here, Tamil Nadu Generation and DistributionCorporation (TANGEDCO) said here on Friday

For emergency maintenance work, supply will be suspendedand be resumed ahead of 2 pm on Saturday in case the work wascompleted in advance, TANGEDCO said in a release

Localities, including entire Sarvamangala nagar,Saraswathi nagar, Duraisamy nagar, R.R Nagar, ChathrapathiSivaji Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Haridossapuram Main Roadunder the Tambaram Chitlapakkam area will see power supplysuspension, the release said.