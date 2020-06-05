Facing financial crisis, man poisons family, commits suicide in UP

A 37-year-old man allegedly poisoned his wife and three children before committing suicide by hanging himself at his house in Safedabad here due to financial problems, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Vivek, his wife Anamika, daughters Piyam (10) and Ritu (7), and son Bablu (5). Vivek was unemployed. He had tried starting a business but it failed, they said.

The family of five was found dead in their house on Friday. The air conditioner of their room was on, Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said. Prima facie, it appears Vivek committed suicide after poisoning his wife and three children, the police said.

Vivek's mother found his body hanging in the veranda. It appears that the incident took place on Tuesday as the family hadn't left the room in two days, they said. In a note found at the spot, Vivek said he was committing suicide as he could not give any "sukh" to his family due to financial problems, they added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death..