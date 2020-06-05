Left Menu
Woman fed liquor, gangraped; Five, including husband nabbed

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:49 IST
Woman fed liquor, gangraped; Five, including husband nabbed

(Eds: rpting after change in 2nd para) Thiruvananthapuram, June 5 (PTI): In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink liquor by herhusband and gang-raped by four of his friends in front of their five year-old child near here. All of them were taken into custody RPT taken into custody on Friday, a day after the incident, police said.

The child is suspected to have beaten up by the accused. The Kerala State Women's Commission has on its own registered a case into the rape.

The woman told police that her husband had taken her and their two childrento the beach at nearbyPuthucurichy on Thursday and later to a friend's house nearby,where she was forcefully fed alcohol and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son. "The woman was rescued by a young man who found her in an inebriated state along the road.

He took her in his car to her home and then informed police about the incident," a police officer told PTI. The man later told some television channels that she was crying, had injuries on her face and pleaded for help.

A police officer from Kadinamkulam police station here said the arrests will be recorded after verification of facts. Police have recorded the statement of the woman, who was admitted to a government hospital here and later discharged.

The woman toldtelevision channels that the men had also inflicted burns on her body with cigarette butts..

