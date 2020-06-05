Decomposed body of man recovered from drain in north Delhi

A decomposed body of a man was recovered from a drain in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday, police said. Police received information regarding a body floating in a drain around 11.30 am, they said.

On reaching the site, it was seen that the body was decomposed beyond identification and there was no visible mark on it, police said. The body was shifted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, they said. The victim is believed to be in his late 30s, police said.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, they said..