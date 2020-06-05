Palghar: VVMC chief promises streamlining of operations

Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Palghar district will set up a committee to reduce wasteful spending, civic commissioner D Ganagtharan said on Friday. He said the contract worker mechanism in VVMC would be checked and streamlined for greater efficiency by transferring excess staff and non-performers.

He said the schedule of duties of 470 workers was being probed in this connection. The official said stage one of his "operation clean up" will save the civic body Rs 1.25 crore.

Tenders worth Rs 120 crore were being given out by VVMC annually and these will be studied for improvement, said the civic commissioner. There are 25 lakh people in VVMC limits.