Six persons injured in bear attack in Odisha

Six persons injured in bear attack in OdishaPTI | Balasore | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:26 IST
At least six persons were seriously injured after being attacked by two wild bears in a village in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, forest officials said. The incident happened in Baunsabania village in Oupada block in the morning, they said.
The wild bears had ventured into the human settlement from a nearby forest area in the Nilagiri range on Thursday night and could not return by Friday morning, a forest official said. The injured persons were admitted to a local medical establishment and one of them was referred to the district headquarters hospital, he said.
Forest officials went to the village and took steps to ensure the safe return of the bears to the forest, he added. PTI COR SKN ACD ACD
