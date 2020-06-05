Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religious places across the country prepare to reopen on June 8 following relaxations

With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, religious places across the country are gearing up to reopen on June 8, while following the guidelines issued by union home ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:24 IST
Religious places across the country prepare to reopen on June 8 following relaxations
Sanitisation being conducted at Durgiana temple, Amritsar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, religious places across the country are gearing up to reopen on June 8, while following the guidelines issued by union home ministry. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the ministry emphasized on social distancing as a preventive measure to contain spread of COVID-19. As per some of the guidelines physical offerings like Prasad distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. will not be allowed inside religious places.

Arrangements have been made at the religious sites to sanitise the devotees before they enter the site. Measures have also been taken to ensure that social distancing is maintained at all times by the devotees. Religious places including temples, gurudwaras, churches, and mosques in different parts of the country such as Delhi's Sai temple at Lodhi Road and Jhandewalan temple, Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah, Mahim Dargah and Siddhivinayak Temple, Chennai's RC Church, Panchkula's Nada Sahib Gurudwara, and Bhopal's Maa Vaishnavadham Nav Durga Temple, etc., are conducting sanitisation within the premises of the religious sites, as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus.

The Delhi St. Thomas Church at Mandir Marg, is all set to reopen on June 8, following relaxations. Church administration says, "We will have to plan accordingly as social distancing needs to be maintained." Mahant Jagannath Das of Hanuman Temple, in Delhi, said, "We'll not allow entry of more than 5 to 10 devotees at a time. Each devotee will have to pass through the sanitisation tunnel installed at the entry gate. 'Prasad' will not be distributed by the priests."

The priest of the Durgiana temple, a historical pilgrimage site in Amritsar, said, "Only regular devotees are coming for to the temple, and are maintaining a distance of more than 7 feet. The temple is being sanitised close to five times a day and the devotees are not being given offerings. We pray that the coronavirus eradicated as soon as possible." Religious places in the country are allowed to open from June 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Little progress on Brexit free trade deal, EU and UK say

The European Union said on Friday there had been no significant progress in talks with the United Kingdom about a Brexit free trade agreement and that to reach a deal, talks would have to intensify. This week, there have been no significant...

UK official says need to work intensively with EU into July on trade deal

Britain needs to work intensively into July with the EU to make progress in trade talks, and negotiations cannot drag on into October, a senior British negotiating official said on Friday.October is too late for us to do this, the official ...

India set to reopen temples, malls but no sprinkling of holy water

India will throw open shopping malls, restaurants, and places of worship that typically attract large crowds next week, officials said, even though coronavirus infections are rising at the fastest daily rate than at any time in the past thr...

Exiled Thai activist abducted in Cambodia, rights group says

Unknown gunmen abducted a Thai political activist in Cambodias capital, rights advocates said on Friday, the latest in a series of mysterious disappearances of Southeast Asian dissidents living in exile.Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was bundle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020