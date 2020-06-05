Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain to have an e-Vidhan Sabha: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Gairsain, which is the summer capital of Uttarakhand, will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday. "Summer capital Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha. Uttarakhand government has launched an e-cabinet. We have converted 17 offices into e-office. Efforts are on to convert all offices, including those at the block level into e-offices," Rawat said during a video conference with district magistrates of the state.

On March 4, Gairsain in Chamoli district was named as the state "summer capital" as it was a long-pending demand of the people in the hilly district. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Chief Minister said every individual has to put efforts to get rid of environmental pollution and maintain biodiversity.

"Protection of the environment is the collective responsibility of all of us. We have to make efforts with public participation to get rid of environmental pollution and maintain biodiversity," he said. Rawat also released the book on the environmental report of the state. (ANI)