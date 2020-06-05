Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain to have an e-Vidhan Sabha: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Gairsain, which is the summer capital of Uttarakhand, will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:56 IST
Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain to have an e-Vidhan Sabha: Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a video conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Gairsain, which is the summer capital of Uttarakhand, will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday. "Summer capital Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha. Uttarakhand government has launched an e-cabinet. We have converted 17 offices into e-office. Efforts are on to convert all offices, including those at the block level into e-offices," Rawat said during a video conference with district magistrates of the state.

On March 4, Gairsain in Chamoli district was named as the state "summer capital" as it was a long-pending demand of the people in the hilly district. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Chief Minister said every individual has to put efforts to get rid of environmental pollution and maintain biodiversity.

"Protection of the environment is the collective responsibility of all of us. We have to make efforts with public participation to get rid of environmental pollution and maintain biodiversity," he said. Rawat also released the book on the environmental report of the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Five fresh coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry, overall tally crosses 100

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Friday taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 62. The total number of patients in the union territory which was 99 on Thursday crossed the 100 mark with t...

Centre allocates over Rs 247 crore as GST compensation: Bedi

Puducherry, June 5 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said the Centre has issued an order to release Rs 247.75 crore to the Union territory as GST goods and services tax compensation for December 2019 and January-Feb...

JD(S) MLAs unanimously want Deve Gowda to contest for RS

JDS legislators are of the unanimous opinion that party supremo H D Deve Gowda should contest Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 19, his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday. He said the party legislators also feel...

Ikea to reopen store in Hyderabad from June 8

Hyderabad, Jun 5 PTI Ikea India, part of the Ingka Group, will be reopening its store here from June 8 with strict and strong measures in place to ensure safety of visitors, the Swedish furniture maker said on Friday. Aurelie Raimon, Hydera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020