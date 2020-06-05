Left Menu
Hyderabad airport receives ACI Asia-Pacific Green Airports Platinum Recognition 2020

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport on Friday received the highest Platinum Recognition in the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2020 in the 15-35 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category for its efficient water management practices.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:19 IST
The trophy of Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2020. . Image Credit: ANI

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport on Friday received the highest Platinum Recognition in the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2020 in the 15-35 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category for its efficient water management practices. A statement here said on Friday that on the World Environment Day, ACI Asia-Pacific has announced the results of the region's Annual Green Airports Recognition 2020.The recognition was the outcome of the submissions shared this year focused on water management documenting approaches to wastewater treatment, water harvesting, water recycling and water reduction.

ACI's Green Airports Recognition programme promotes environmental best practices to minimise aviation's impact on the environment and recognises ACI Asia-Pacific's members for outstanding accomplishments in their environmental projects. Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific, said, "It gives us great pleasure to recognise Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for their outstanding environmental accomplishments in the ACI Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2020. The panel of judges highly praised the water sustainability project at RGIA through using the 4Rs concept of reduce, reuse, recycling and replenishment."

The airport has sewage treatment plants and a wide drainage network of rainwater runoff and water holding tanks, among others. The treated wastewater is recycled for use in flushing, cooling tower makeup water and irrigation of the extensive greenery within the airport. It has also installed a robust irrigation system and a comprehensive water management plan.

Recently, India's First Cloud-based Automatic Irrigation System has been inducted at Hyderabad Airport. (ANI)

