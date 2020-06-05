Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five employees of Health Ministry test COVID-19 positive, disinfection drive initiated

At least five employees of Union Health Ministry at its headquarters in Nirman Bhawan here have tested positive for COVID-19, ANI has learnt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:43 IST
Five employees of Health Ministry test COVID-19 positive, disinfection drive initiated
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least five employees of Union Health Ministry at its headquarters in Nirman Bhawan here have tested positive for COVID-19, ANI has learnt. They include a director-level officer, a doctor, an undersecretary and two employees posted at Centre for Health Informatics under the Health Ministry, said an official.

"Contact tracing is in process and people who came in close contact with these laboratory-confirmed cases are in quarantine. Extensive disinfection drive has been initiated at MoHFW," the official said. "The entire premises of MoHFW and DGHS, Nirman Bhawan will remain close on June 6 to June 7 except emergency COVID-19 team. Deep sanitation of the building would take place including all rooms computer, table, cupboard, workstation, chairs, switches, fax machine, scanner, doors, knobs, sofa, racks etc," he said.

The latest office memorandum, issued by the Health Ministry, has directed all ministries/ government departments of states/UTs government to take preventive measures for containment of coronavirus. ANI reported on June 3 that the Health Ministry had issued an office memorandum after many officers of the union health ministry tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Ministry had said that social distancing is not maintained in office premises at times and had directed all the staff to follow precautionary measures strictly in order to stop the spread of the disease. Listing precautionary measures to be strictly followed, the ministry had said the wearing of masks is mandatory for all employees and only asymptomatic persons should be allowed to attend the office and people should maintain social distancing mandatorily.

India has reported total 2,26,800 COVID-19 cases and 6,348 persons have died. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Wild elephant had major oral wounds; did not eat for nearly 2 weeks before drowning: Post-mortem report

The pregnant wild elephant which met with a gory end in Kerala had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast, due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drownin...

Five fresh coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry, overall tally crosses 100

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Friday taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 62. The total number of patients in the union territory which was 99 on Thursday crossed the 100 mark with t...

Centre allocates over Rs 247 crore as GST compensation: Bedi

Puducherry, June 5 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said the Centre has issued an order to release Rs 247.75 crore to the Union territory as GST goods and services tax compensation for December 2019 and January-Feb...

JD(S) MLAs unanimously want Deve Gowda to contest for RS

JDS legislators are of the unanimous opinion that party supremo H D Deve Gowda should contest Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 19, his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday. He said the party legislators also feel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020