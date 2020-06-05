Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia Millia reopens offices with 50% staff, employees above 60 work from home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:46 IST
Jamia Millia reopens offices with 50% staff, employees above 60 work from home

With relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown norms, the Jamia Millia Islamia has reopened its offices with 50 per cent staff reporting on a rotation basis, but employees above 60 years are working from home. The university issued a formal order on reopening on Thursday even though its offices were back in operation from June 1, when the Unlock 1 kicked in. In the office order issued on Thursday, the university said employees who live in the coronavirus containment zones will work from home until their area is de-contained. "No outside visitors will be allowed in any administrative building/other offices until further orders. The heads of the department/offices shall also identify and establish a central registry for receiving and dispatching Dak (posts)," it said.

All offices of the university are to be opened with 50 per cent staff from 9 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, the order said, adding the rotation of employees by 50 per cent will be decided by their Heads of the Department.  "It is advised that employees who are above 60 years of age may work from home," the order said. The retirement age for non-teaching staff is 60, while for professors it is 65. Vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar is above 60 and has been working from home. The deans of many other departments too are above 60.

All non-teaching staff of the university above the rank of section officers shall attend the offices on regular basis, the order said.  The teachers are also required to attend the department for official work as per assignment given by the HoDS, including their research work, the university said.  It also asked all HoDs to ensure social-distancing and wearing of mask..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Wild elephant had major oral wounds; did not eat for nearly 2 weeks before drowning: Post-mortem report

The pregnant wild elephant which met with a gory end in Kerala had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast, due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drownin...

Five fresh coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry, overall tally crosses 100

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Friday taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 62. The total number of patients in the union territory which was 99 on Thursday crossed the 100 mark with t...

Centre allocates over Rs 247 crore as GST compensation: Bedi

Puducherry, June 5 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said the Centre has issued an order to release Rs 247.75 crore to the Union territory as GST goods and services tax compensation for December 2019 and January-Feb...

JD(S) MLAs unanimously want Deve Gowda to contest for RS

JDS legislators are of the unanimous opinion that party supremo H D Deve Gowda should contest Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 19, his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday. He said the party legislators also feel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020