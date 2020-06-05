Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faesal, Madani, Mansoor 'informally' asked not to move out of their residences

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:49 IST
Faesal, Madani, Mansoor 'informally' asked not to move out of their residences

IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who were released from detention under the PSA earlier this week have been "informally" told not to move out of their houses, informed sources said. The three were shifted to their official residences on Wednesday after they were released following revocation of the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) against them by the home department of the union territory.

However, they were conveyed informally that they should not step out of their homes and a police guard has also been posted outside, the sources said. When contacted, Sartaj Madani, uncle of Mehbooba Mufti, told PTI over phone that he was not sure whether he had been kept under house arrest but added that he was not allowed to go to his native village in Bijbehara of South Kashmir.

"I was told that I can go without assigning any reason," he said. Efforts to seek a reaction from Peer Mansoor, political advisor during the tenure of Mehbooba Mufti as chief minister, and Faesal, a 2010 batch IAS officer did not fructify as their phones were not reachable.

The three were among a host of political leaders detained initially under preventive custody and later under the PSA in the aftermath of the August 5 development when the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Wild elephant had major oral wounds; did not eat for nearly 2 weeks before drowning: Post-mortem report

The pregnant wild elephant which met with a gory end in Kerala had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast, due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drownin...

Five fresh coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry, overall tally crosses 100

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Friday taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 62. The total number of patients in the union territory which was 99 on Thursday crossed the 100 mark with t...

Centre allocates over Rs 247 crore as GST compensation: Bedi

Puducherry, June 5 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said the Centre has issued an order to release Rs 247.75 crore to the Union territory as GST goods and services tax compensation for December 2019 and January-Feb...

JD(S) MLAs unanimously want Deve Gowda to contest for RS

JDS legislators are of the unanimous opinion that party supremo H D Deve Gowda should contest Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 19, his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday. He said the party legislators also feel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020