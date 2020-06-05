Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religious places, shopping malls in Guwahati prepare to reopen on June 8

Preparations to reopen shopping malls and religious places have started here in Guwahati amid the COVID-19 lockdown in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:56 IST
Religious places, shopping malls in Guwahati prepare to reopen on June 8
Arshad Ali, Rajdhani masjid committee member, speaking to ANI in Guwahati on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Preparations to reopen shopping malls and religious places have started here in Guwahati amid the COVID-19 lockdown in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health. The Centre has permitted the reopening of these places from June 8 in a phased manner."During the lockdown, only three persons were offering prayers in the mosque but now we are preparing to reopen the mosque as per the government's instruction," Arshad Ali, Rajdhani masjid committee member told ANI.

Amit Sharma, a priest at a temple in the city said, "We have sanitised the temple. We will allow only one devotee at a time after sanitisation. We will also maintain social distancing norms. As soon as the new guidelines (from State) are released for the religious places, we will reopen the temple accordingly." Meanwhile, an employee at shopping mall Vaibhav Srivastav said: "We have around 600-700 employees working at the mall taking care of retail, security, cleaners, parking, IT, etc. It is good for us that after two months the government has decided to open the malls from June 8. We will be taking care of all necessary precautions measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued SOPs on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places and shopping malls.As per the Ministry's direction, entrance of malls and religious places to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions, only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed inside the premises and all persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks, among others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Black Lives Matter rallies Papuan activists in Indonesia

Thousands of miles from the protests that have swept the United States, Black Lives Matter has become a rallying cry for pro-Papuan activists in Indonesia, provoking questions about accusations of deep-seated racism.Indonesian social media ...

FACTBOX-Where are people around the world protesting over George Floyd?

The killing of black man George Floyd in the United States, with a white policemans knee on his neck, has triggered worldwide protests against racism and brutality. Here are some of the latest demonstrations planned outside the United State...

Larsen & Toubro Q4 consolidated Q4 net profit down 4% at Rs 3,430 crore

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Friday posted a 4.36 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,430.10 crore for the quarter to March 2020. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,586.48 cr...

Wild elephant had major oral wounds; did not eat for nearly 2 weeks before drowning: Post-mortem report

The pregnant wild elephant which met with a gory end in Kerala had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast, due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drownin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020