MP: 3 killed, 1 injured as 2 families clash in Ratlam

Three persons were killed and a former village sarpanch grievously injured on Friday in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh after two families clashed over a property dispute, police said. All victims were from the same family and both groups belong to Nayan village, an official said.

"There was a clash between two families in which sticks and axes were used. Shankar Katara (20), Madan Katara (35) and Gulab Singh Katara (28) were killed, while former sarpanch of Nayan village Mohanlal Katara (42) was seriously injured. All four are from the same family," Inspector Anand Bhabhor of Rawati police station told PTI. Efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.