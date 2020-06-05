Left Menu
Chevron oil cargo tangled in U.S. sanctions on Venezuela

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:27 IST
A Chevron Corp crude oil cargo has become embroiled in U.S. sanctions on shipping companies for violating restrictions on doing business with Venezuela, the company confirmed on Friday. Adamant Maritime Ltd, the owner of very large crude-oil carrier (VLCC) Seahero was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury on Tuesday for carrying a Venezuelan cargo in February. The vessel currently is heading to Asia after recently stopping in Trinidad and Tobago, according to vessel tracking data.

The tanker on short term charter and "performing a voyage that is not related to Venezuela," Chevron spokesman Ray Fohr said. "We are working with the appropriate government agencies to ensure compliance with U.S. laws and regulations," he said. The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Adamant Maritime and three other shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil, the latest escalation in Washington's effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro by cutting off the OPEC nation's crude exports.

The Sea Hero's manager was listed as Greek company Thenamaris, according to shipping data and Thenamaris' website. The Athens based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

