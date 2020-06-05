50-year-old man lynched in Odisha on suspicion of stealing goat

50-year-old man lynched in Odisha on suspicion of stealing goatPTI | Baripada | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:36 IST
A 50-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday on the suspicion of having stolen a goat, police said. The victim, Rabi Kalandi, who was beaten with sticks by some people of his village, died on the spot, they said.
The villagers alleged that he had stolen a goat and thrashed him in Chhancha village here, in charge of the Baripada police station, Inspector B K Senapati said, adding that a case of murder has been registered. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and investigation is in progress, the officer added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Mayurbhanj
- BK Senapati
- Baripada
ALSO READ
Cabinet Secretary reviews situation in cyclone-hit areas of Odisha, West Bengal
Odisha reports 7th COVID death, total cases 1103
Bollywood prays for West Bengal, Odisha after cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc
Odisha govt says IMD forecast getting better with time, thanks 'cyclone man' Mohapatra
Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Odisha, Bengal; assures help to deal with situation after cyclone