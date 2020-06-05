Left Menu
Rajasthan's traditional headgear Safa trends online

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:42 IST
In a unique initiative, Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh has started #SafaWithTwitter on the micrologging site to encourage everyone to share their experience of wearing the traditional headgear. Many state ministers and Congress MLAs have responded to the trend and jumped on the bandwagon in the last two days.

The minister said the safa has played an invaluable role in preserving the old heritage and honour of Rajasthan. “Even today, its tradition has been kept intact as part and parcel of the dress code. The campaign is a unique initiative to not only promote the tourism of Rajasthan but also a pledge to preserve the State's heritage through its people for times to come,” he said.

The trend began with the minister sharing a photo of himself wearing a colourful safa. Soon, cutting across party lines, BJP MP Diya Kumari and BJP state president Satish Poonia joined the campaign.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Transport Minister Pratap Singh, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhatia and other leaders too shared their photos of donning the turban..

