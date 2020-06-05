3 IPS officers promoted to DG rank in Rajasthan

3 IPS officers promoted to DG rank in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:42 IST
Three senior IPS officers of the rank of Additional DG in Rajasthan were promoted to the rank of Director General (DG) on Friday
ADG (crime) BL Soni, ADG (planning, modernisation and welfare) UR Sahu and ADG (reorganisation and rules) K Narsimha Rao were promoted to Director General rank
The Department of Personnel of the state government issued orders to this regard on Friday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- DG
- Narsimha Rao