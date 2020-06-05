Left Menu
COVID-19: 100 pc testing of people returning to Goa, says Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that all the people, who are coming to the coastal state from outside, are being tested for COVID-19.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:49 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to ANI on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that all the people, who are coming to the coastal state from outside, are being tested for COVID-19. "We are doing 100 per cent testing of the people who are entering the state from outside. There are approximately 130 cases in our COVID hospitals and except 5 cases, all are asymptomatic cases," Goa Chief Minister told ANI.

He said that the major number of cases are from Mangor Hill, which has been declared as a containment area by the state government after a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases was reported there. The Chief Minister reiterated that the COVID-19 infection at Mongor Hill was due to local transmission and there is no community transmission so far.

The restaurants in the state will open from June 8 with adequate social distancing measures to combat COVID-19. "The religious places will also open from June 8 but they will be barred from conducting the large-gathering functions. Only their routine activities will continue and people can pray individually," he added. (ANI)

