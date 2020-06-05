8 people test coronavirus positive in Mathura, total 96 cases

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Mathura district has gone up to 96 with eight fresh cases reported on Friday, an official said. “There is nothing to panick about since the recovery percentage is also increasing," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

He expressed satisfaction that the recovery rate had risen from 62 per cent to 67 per cent. The DM has advised people to adhere to lockdown restrictions and consult a doctor immediately if they see that abnormal symptoms appear.

Of the 4,122 samples taken so far, 3,767 were found negative while 96 samples tested positive, the official said. Out of the total positive cases, 30 are still active while 60 patients have recovered. Six people have died of the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Mishra said six persons were detected in Chatta town after they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient while a 44-year-old man lodged in temporary jail was found positive for the virus. Another case was reported from Shivtal area of Brij Nagar in Kotwali area, he added.

Dhauli Piau area, which had remained sealed after a resident tested COVID-19 positive, has now been opened for movement with no new case, the DM said..