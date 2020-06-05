1,330 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 26K; death toll rises to 708

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:56 IST
Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708, authorities said. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 708 and the total number of cases mounted to 26,334. A total of 58 fatalities were reported on June 4, which took place between May 4 and June 3, the bulletin said, adding that 25 of these deaths took place on June 3.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals. On Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 25,004 including 650 deaths.  With fresh 1,330 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 26,334.  PTI KND http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

