139 kg poppy seized from two drug peddlers in J&K's Udhampur

As many as 139 kilograms of poppy was recovered from two drug peddlers, who were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said

A police team from Chenani intercepted a Punjab-bound truck at a checkpoint at motorshed area in Chenani belt and recovered 139 kg and 600 grams of poppy when they searched the vehicle, they said

The driver identified as Surinder Singh along with his associate Ram Singh of Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala were arrested and a case registered against them, they added.