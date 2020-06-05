Left Menu
1,330 fresh COVID cases in Delhi takes tally to over 26K; death toll rises to 708

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:32 IST
Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708, authorities said. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1513 -- was recorded on June 3. In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 708 and the total number of cases mounted to 26,334.

A total of 58 fatalities were reported on June 4, which took place between May 4 and June 3, the bulletin said, adding 25 of these deaths took place on June 3. It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 25,004 including 650 deaths. With fresh 1,330 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 26,334. Meanwhile, Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar on Friday said reports that there is a "shortage of beds" for COVID-19 patients in city hospitals were "misleading". "The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment," he was quoted as saying in a statement. The bulletin said, an order has been issued to all dedicated COVID-19 hospitals on reporting of daily admissions and discharging of positive patients and changes in bed availability status on a real-time basis according to the reporting format provided to them since this data will be reflected on Delhi Corona App.

An order has also been issued to designated COVID-19 hospitals of Delhi government for providing "near to ICU beds facilities" on most of the beds in a phased manner, it said. As many as 10,315 COVID-19 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 15,311 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 2,41,693 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it added. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 10,255. As many as 244 patients in total are on ventilators or in the ICU, it said..

