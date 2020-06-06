BUZZ-PG&E surges on report of bankruptcy exit preparation

BUZZ-PG&E surges on report of bankruptcy exit preparationReuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 00:01 IST
** Shares of utility PG&E Corp rise as much as 12% to $13.33 in afternoon trade ** CNBC says co preparing debt financing to exit bankruptcy
** PG&E had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2019, citing potential liabilities exceeding $30 bln from major wildfires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018 ** Current avg rating of 11 analysts on the stock is "buy"; their median PT is $14
** Stock up ~16% YTD
