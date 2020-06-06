Jharkhand reports 7th COVID death, highest single-day spike of 79 cases

Jharkhand registered its seventh death due to COVID-19 on Friday, which also witnessed the state's highest single-day spike of 79 cases, taking the positive coronavirus count to 922, a government bulletin said. It was the second death at a hospital in Ranchi in two days.

Twenty patients were also discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. The state now has 505 active cases while 410 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

There are 654 migrants among the state's total COVID-19 cases, it said. With 121 active cases, East Singhbhum district tops the chart. Other districts that also reported a high number of cases include Dhanbad (60), Ramgarh (39), Hazaribag (35), Koderma (29) and Gumla (26), the bulletin said.

A total of 5,509 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,109 travellers completed observation of 28 days. While 77,909 people are in various quarantine centres, 3,07,992 people are in home quarantine, the bulletin said.