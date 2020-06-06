Subroto Bagchi & wife donate Rs 2.5 crore to Odisha CMRF

Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi and Chairperson Mo School Abhiyan Susmita Bagchi have contributed Rs 2.5 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19. Bagchi, who is co-founder of Mindtree, and wife Susmita presented the cheque to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in Lokseva Bhawan on Friday, an official release said.

Presenting the cheque they said Odisha government is making mammoth efforts to save the life and livelihood of the people in this unprecedented global pandemic. "We have contributed this small amount to support COVID relief in Bolangir district," they said. Bagchi was born in Patnagarh of Bolangir district, while his wife attended her first government school in Bolangir district.

Receiving the cheque, the chief secretary, on behalf of the state government, conveyed profound thanks to the couple for the donation..