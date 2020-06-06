Left Menu
Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by Sikh hardliners in the Golden Temple complex here on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Saturday. Around 100 activists led by Imaan Singh Mann, son of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, raised the slogans at the Akal Takht -- the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

'Parallel Jathedar' of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand, who entered the premises with the Mann-led group, addressed the gathering. Members of Sikh hardliner outfit Damdami Taksal along with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials honoured the families of those who were killed during Operation Blue Star, which was carried out in 1984 to flush out heavily-armed terrorists holed up in the Golden Temple.

The main programme to honour such families was organised by the Akal Takht. Addressing the gathering, Giani Harpreet Singh said the Sikh community will always remember the unhealed wounds of Operation Blue Star.

There was heavy barricading by police around all entry points to the Golden Temple. Due to entry restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic, not more than 1,000 people gathered at the shrine. Usually more than one lakh people visit the shrine on this day every year.

Earlier in the day, there was a minor scuffle between policemen and the group led by Maan as they were initially denied entry inside the Golden Temple. Maan sustained a foot injury during the scuffle. Later, the group was allowed entry following intervention of senior police officers present on the spot.

