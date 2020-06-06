BSF head constable shoots self dead with service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

A head constable of 157th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon near Sangam camp in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, BSF officials said. According to BSF officials, the 49-year-old BSF head constable identified as Suresh Kumar shot himself dead with his AK47 service weapon around 200 meters away from Sangam camp at around 4:30 am this morning.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, died on the spot, officials said. BSF officials said that Kumar had left the camp last night with E Company of the 157th battalion for an ambush between Ghoda village and Dokometa area.

He committed suicide while returning to the camp this morning, officials said. (ANI)