BSF head constable shoots self dead with service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
A head constable of 157th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon near Sangam camp in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, BSF officials said.ANI | Kanker (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:21 IST
A head constable of 157th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon near Sangam camp in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, BSF officials said. According to BSF officials, the 49-year-old BSF head constable identified as Suresh Kumar shot himself dead with his AK47 service weapon around 200 meters away from Sangam camp at around 4:30 am this morning.
Suresh Kumar, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, died on the spot, officials said. BSF officials said that Kumar had left the camp last night with E Company of the 157th battalion for an ambush between Ghoda village and Dokometa area.
He committed suicide while returning to the camp this morning, officials said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- Kanker
- Chhattisgarh
- Sonipat
- Haryana
ALSO READ
SC adjourns hearing on plea by sacked BSF Jawan whose nomination against Modi got rejected
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in BSF
No Eid sweets exchanged by BSF with Pakistan; done with Bangladesh
21 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19
BSF confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, total count of active cases rise to 112