Smack worth Rs 4.5 crore seized in Shamli at UP-Haryana border

Uttar Pradesh police seized smack worth Rs 4.5 crore and arrested two men on Saturday after intercepting a truck carrying watermelons at the border with Haryana in Bidoli check-post of Shamli district, police said. The truck was travelling from Bareilly to Chandigarh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said, adding that a police team led by Jhinjhana police station SHO P K Singh stopped it and found out the drug consignment hidden beneath the watermelons while searching the vehicle.

A case was registered against the driver Shahbaz and helper Danish under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested them. During interrogation, the accused duo revealed that the drug consignment was being taken to Chandigarh from Bareilly. This is the biggest seizure of drugs during the ongoing lockdown along the UP-Haryana border, the SP claimed.

He announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team for their good work in the large haul of illegal drugs..