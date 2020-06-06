Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing member of rival group in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:45 IST
Man arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing member of rival group in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in west Delhi's Dabri area for allegedly killing a member of a rival group in May, police said on Saturday. According to police, three people had opened fire at Gaurav and Vicky on May 20 to establish their supremacy in the area.

Gaurav was killed, while his associate Vicky sustained a bullet injury during the attack, police said. Vicky told police about the accused following which one of the three men was arrested on May 29.

Gulfam was arrested near Dada Dev Hospital. During interrogation, he told police about his two associates -- Nitish Tiwari and a juvenile. Gulfam said he had met Tiwari in a jail who had asked him to kill Vicky and Gaurav in exchange of Rs one lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Based on a tip-off, police laid out a trap near JJ Colony in Bindapur around 9 pm on Friday and arrested Tiwari, he said. The juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the case, the DCP added.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Pregnant woman dies in ambulance after running between hospitals for 13 hours

An eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance here after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment, her family claimed on Saturday. Neelam, 30, and her husband Vijende...

Separate attacks kill 14 Afghan forces in Kabul, northeast

Two separate militant attacks killed 14 Afghan security personnel on Saturday in the northeastern Badakhshan province and the capital of Kabul, officials said. A roadside bomb killed 11 security force members in Badakhshan when it tore thro...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 533 p.m.West Bengal registers as many as 1,802 COVID-19 cases in the last five days, with tally rising to 7,303 in the state in an alar...

Iraq parliament makes Ihsan Ismail oil minister - lawmakers

Iraqs parliament on Saturday approved Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail as oil minister, lawmakers said.The parliament also approved the nomination of several other ministers including foreign, trade, justice and culture.Ismail is the chief of Iraq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020