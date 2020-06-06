Left Menu
Uttarakhand reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,245

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,245, said the health department.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:49 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,245, said the health department. Among these new cases, Pithoragarh has reported the maximum number of cases at eight followed by Chamoli at six.

While four cases each were detected in Almora and Dehradun, three cases each were confirmed in Nainital and Tehri Garhwal and one in Uttarkashi. According to the health department, the death toll in the state stands at 11.

A total of 422 people have recovered from the virus while 6,253 results are awaited. At present, there are 807 active cases in the state and 25,265 people are placed under a quarantine facility.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has 1,15,942 active COVID-19 cases and 6,642 people have succumbed to the virus.

