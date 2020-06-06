Left Menu
Virus: 5 BSF men, 2 Kandla Port workers test positive in Kutch

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:46 IST
Virus: 5 BSF men, 2 Kandla Port workers test positive in Kutch
The five jawans of the BSF's 79th battalion stationed at Bhuj were detected with the infection after they resumed duty post a holiday in their native states, the Kutch district official said. Image Credit: ANI

Five Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said. The five jawans of the BSF's 79th battalion stationed at Bhuj were detected with the infection after they resumed duty post a holiday in their native states, the Kutch district official said.

"They were quarantined on their return and have now tested positive for coronavirus," he said. Kutch district also reported two more COVID-19 cases during the day, he added.

Two workers of Kandla Port near Gandhidham in the district were detected with COVID-19 on their arrival from Maharashtra. "The two were in quarantine along with 14 others on their return," the official added.

