Maximum temperatures continue to hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperature in Haryana and Punjab continued to hover well below the normal limits on Saturday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, according to the meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, five below normal while Karnal recorded a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, six below normal. Hisar recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal while Narnaul registered a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal.

Amritsar in Punjab, which was lashed by rains, recorded a steep fall in mercury levels. The maximum temperature in the holy city settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius, down 11 notches against normal limits. Ludhiana registered a maximum of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal while Patiala's maximum settled at 35 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits.