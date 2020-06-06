Left Menu
Development News Edition

`Marwah led Delhi police in some of its most testing times'

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:13 IST
`Marwah led Delhi police in some of its most testing times'

Ved Marwah, the former governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand who breathed his last in Goa, provided exemplary leadership as Delhi police commissioner in the difficult period after the 1984 riots, a senior official said on Saturday. Marwah, 87, died at a private hospital in Mapusa town in North Goa district on Friday evening. He lived with his family at Siolim village of North Goa.

He was admitted to hospital three weeks ago after suffering a fall, said Goa's Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh. "He was a very illustrious police officer who headed the force when terrorism was at its peak. He led the battle against terrorism," the DGP said.

Paying tributes to Marwah on Twitter, Singh described him as "a dynamic and honest personality, extremely sensitive to the public, a cop with a heart". " Sh Ved Marwah, IPS was like a rock that weathered many storms. In the aftermath of the 1984 riots, he led Delhi Police through some of its most testing times," the DGP said.

"His integrity and dedication was unparallel and helped in crucial assignments Advisor to the JK Govt and Governor to 3 states," the DGP tweeted further. Marwah served as the governor of Manipur(1999- 2003), Mizoram (2000-2001) and Jharkhand (2003-2004).

He was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and served as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90. He was also adviser to the governor in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar. Marwah had penned a book "Uncivil Wars: Pathology of Terrorism in India" . He was also on the governing council of the Asian Academy Of Film And Television.

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India S Y Quraishi also expressed grief over Marwah's death. "I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women's Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP wth him. Pray for peace for his soul," Quraishi said in a tweet.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid floral tributes to Marwah's mortal remains on Saturday afternoon before the cremation. "Paid final tributes to Shri Ved Marwah, IPS, Former Governor of Jharkhand, Manipur and Mizoram and also former Commissioner of Delhi police. His service and contribution to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Sawant tweeted.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's House of Representatives likely to adopt controversial amendment for new map on June 9

Nepals House of Representatives is set to adopt a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by it, Nepal media reports said. The constitutional amendment, o...

Victory Five, Royal Never Give Up win LPL Summer Split openers

Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five posted 2-0 sweeps Saturday on the second day of competition in Chinas League of Legends Pro League 2020 Summer Split. RNG defeated Oh My God and Victory Five took down Dominus Esports.The opening week co...

GRAPHIC-What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. George Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for mo...

ArogyaSetu remains among top 10 downloaded apps globally in May: NITI Aayog CEO Kant

Aarogya Setu, a government app developed for tracking COVID-19 patients, retained its position as one of the top 10 downloaded mobile apps in the world in May, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday. The Centre has made the app mandat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020