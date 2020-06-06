`Marwah led Delhi police in some of its most testing times'

Ved Marwah, the former governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand who breathed his last in Goa, provided exemplary leadership as Delhi police commissioner in the difficult period after the 1984 riots, a senior official said on Saturday. Marwah, 87, died at a private hospital in Mapusa town in North Goa district on Friday evening. He lived with his family at Siolim village of North Goa.

He was admitted to hospital three weeks ago after suffering a fall, said Goa's Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh. "He was a very illustrious police officer who headed the force when terrorism was at its peak. He led the battle against terrorism," the DGP said.

Paying tributes to Marwah on Twitter, Singh described him as "a dynamic and honest personality, extremely sensitive to the public, a cop with a heart". " Sh Ved Marwah, IPS was like a rock that weathered many storms. In the aftermath of the 1984 riots, he led Delhi Police through some of its most testing times," the DGP said.

"His integrity and dedication was unparallel and helped in crucial assignments Advisor to the JK Govt and Governor to 3 states," the DGP tweeted further. Marwah served as the governor of Manipur(1999- 2003), Mizoram (2000-2001) and Jharkhand (2003-2004).

He was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and served as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90. He was also adviser to the governor in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar. Marwah had penned a book "Uncivil Wars: Pathology of Terrorism in India" . He was also on the governing council of the Asian Academy Of Film And Television.

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India S Y Quraishi also expressed grief over Marwah's death. "I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women's Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP wth him. Pray for peace for his soul," Quraishi said in a tweet.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid floral tributes to Marwah's mortal remains on Saturday afternoon before the cremation. "Paid final tributes to Shri Ved Marwah, IPS, Former Governor of Jharkhand, Manipur and Mizoram and also former Commissioner of Delhi police. His service and contribution to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Sawant tweeted.