Shopping malls, religious places not to open in Gurgaon, Faridabad: Hry Minister Anil Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:57 IST
"On the opening of restaurants and hotels, the buffet system has been prohibited for the time being. Restaurants functioning is permissible at 50 per cent capacity," Vij said. Image Credit: ANI

Shopping malls and places of worship will not reopen for the public in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which have been worst-hit by COVID-19, for the time being, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday. However, malls and religious place would open in other parts of Haryana from June 8, he said.

The Centre had on May 30 said that 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including the opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas. "In Gurgaon and Faridabad, shopping malls and religious places will remain closed to the public for the time being. However, in other parts, these will open and people will have to follow the guidelines," Vij told PTI.

Of the over 3,800 coronavirus cases in Haryana, Gurgaon alone accounts for over 1,600 and Faridabad close to 600. Among the 24 COVID-19 deaths reported so far, Gurgaon reported for four while Faridabad had 10 fatalities. Vij, who also in charge of Haryana's health department, attended a meeting held by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the wake of the Centre's decision to reopen the country's economy. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present at the meeting. The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released SOPs for reopening offices, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and religious places as part of efforts to restart long-stalled business activities to contain the economic cost of the pandemic.

"On the opening of restaurants and hotels, the buffet system has been prohibited for the time being. Restaurants functioning is permissible at 50 per cent capacity," Vij said. About religious activities, he said it has been permitted outside containment zones and no gatherings will be allowed.

The guidelines issued by the Centre for various activities allowed from June 8, will be followed. Directions regarding social distancing, wearing of masks and others will have to be adhered to, the minister said.

