PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 4460 2601 73 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 43 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2397 547 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 4745 2298 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 312 273 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 923 259 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 27654 10664 761 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 267 65 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 19617 13324 1219 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 3952 1280 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 399 192 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 3467 1126 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 938 410 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 5213 1968 59 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1807 762 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 99 50 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 9228 6108 399 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 82968 37390 2969 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 157 52 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 33 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 24 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 107 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2781 1716 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 107 47 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2515 2092 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 10337 6942 231 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 30152 16395 251 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 3290 1627 113 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 695 173 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1303 423 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 10103 5908 268 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 7738 3119 311 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 237867 117859 6858 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 9829 5541 301 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 236657 and the death toll at 6642. The ministry said that 114073 people have so far recovered from the infection.